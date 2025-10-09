Goa's Tourism Revolution: From Sun and Sea to Sustainable Experiences
Goa is redefining its tourism strategy by emphasizing sustainable and experience-driven travel, moving away from mass tourism. The state focuses on longer tourist stays, local spending, and preserving cultural identity. New policies and initiatives promote responsible tourism and community engagement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Goa reports over 5.45 million tourist arrivals in the first half of 2025, with foreign visitors exceeding 2.7 lakh, as revealed by official data released recently.
Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte highlighted enhanced connectivity efforts, including new charter flights from Russia and Kazakhstan, anticipating further growth in tourist numbers.
The state is shifting towards sustainable tourism, focusing on local culture, longer visitor stays, and community involvement, alongside initiatives like women-led homestays and student tourism clubs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement