Silent Conversations: Tribal Art Exhibition Highlights India's Conservation Ethos

A four-day tribal art exhibition celebrates tribal communities' cultural heritage and conservation efforts near India's tiger reserves. Inaugurated by former president Ram Nath Kovind, the event features 250 artworks by over 50 artists from 17 states. The exhibition emphasizes sustainable practices and aims to raise urban awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:49 IST
A four-day tribal art exhibition is set to open in the national capital, celebrating the cultural heritage and conservation spirit of India's tribal communities near tiger reserves.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the exhibition titled 'Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre,' at the India Habitat Centre on Thursday evening. Organized by the Sankala Foundation with backing from the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the International Big Cat Alliance, the exhibition marks its fourth edition.

The event will showcase around 250 paintings and crafts, emphasizing the traditional knowledge and sustainable practices of tribal communities. More than 50 tribal artists from 17 states will participate, featuring art forms like Gond, Warli, and Saura. The exhibition, open until October 12, aims to raise awareness on tiger conservation, habitat protection, and alternative livelihoods among urban audiences, with proceeds from art sales benefiting the artists directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

