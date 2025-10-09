Left Menu

Historic Ceremony: Modi to Hoist Dharma Flag at Completed Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist a 21-foot dharma flag atop Ayodhya's Ram temple on November 25, marking the temple's completion. This significant event aligns with Ram Vivah Panchami, following previous milestones like the bhumi pujan and consecration ceremonies. Construction is in its final stages, with additional facilities nearing completion.

Updated: 09-10-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a highly anticipated event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hoist a 21-foot religious flag on the spire of the newly completed Ram temple in Ayodhya on November 25, officials announced Thursday. The ceremony marks a significant milestone in the temple's history.

Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, declared the occasion as 'historic,' highlighting that Modi's involvement conveys the fulfillment of a long-held spiritual dream. The event aligns with the traditional celebration of Ram Vivah Panchami and comes after key rituals like the bhumi pujan in 2020, and another consecration ceremony slated for January 22, 2024.

The temple's main structure is nearly finished, with the outer walls and additional features like the Sheshavatar temple and Sapta Mandapam also completed. A new shoe rack facility for devotees is expected to be ready by November. Preceding the event, a five-day Vedic ritual will engage seers from Ayodhya and Kashi to bless the auspicious occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

