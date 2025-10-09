Jorhat Takes Tourism Crown: The Top Trend for Indian Travelers in 2026

Jorhat, a picturesque location in Assam, has surprisingly eclipsed world-famous destinations like Berlin and Phuket to become the most sought-after travel spot for Indians in 2026, according to Skyscanner's 'Travel Trends Report'. The study reveals that 59% of Indians are planning more travel in the coming year.

The report, announced with Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav present, notes a remarkable 493% surge in searches for Jorhat, known for its tea gardens and cultural heritage. Other hot spots include Jaffna in Sri Lanka and Muscat in Oman, reflecting a rising interest in authentic and novel travel experiences among Indians.

The insights also point to a shift in travel strategies, with destinations being chosen for their unique accommodations instead of popular landmarks, and a preference for literature-inspired travels and mountain escapes. Indian travellers are increasingly looking for deeper cultural connections, influenced by social media's authentic travel content.

