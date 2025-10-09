Jorhat Takes Tourism Crown: The Top Trend for Indian Travelers in 2026
Jorhat in Assam has emerged as the top trending travel destination for Indians in 2026, surpassing popular international spots like Berlin and Phuket. A significant rise in searches for Jorhat reflects a trend towards destinations rich in heritage. The Skyscanner report highlights evolving travel preferences of Indian tourists.
Jorhat, a picturesque location in Assam, has surprisingly eclipsed world-famous destinations like Berlin and Phuket to become the most sought-after travel spot for Indians in 2026, according to Skyscanner's 'Travel Trends Report'. The study reveals that 59% of Indians are planning more travel in the coming year.
The report, announced with Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav present, notes a remarkable 493% surge in searches for Jorhat, known for its tea gardens and cultural heritage. Other hot spots include Jaffna in Sri Lanka and Muscat in Oman, reflecting a rising interest in authentic and novel travel experiences among Indians.
The insights also point to a shift in travel strategies, with destinations being chosen for their unique accommodations instead of popular landmarks, and a preference for literature-inspired travels and mountain escapes. Indian travellers are increasingly looking for deeper cultural connections, influenced by social media's authentic travel content.
