Inspiring Tribute: National Flag Hoisting at Trishakti Corps

Lt General Man Raj Singh Maan, the newly appointed general officer commanding (GOC) of the Army's Trishakti Corps, visited Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur to extend an invitation for a poignant flag hoisting ceremony. This event is in honor of the 22 soldiers who tragically lost their lives in the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

Marking his first official engagement with the governor since taking command on October 1, Lt General Maan highlighted the Army's significant role during the crisis. The meeting took place at the Raj Bhavan, where the governor warmly congratulated Lt General Maan on his new position and expressed his hopes for a successful tenure.

The governor accepted the invitation for the flag hoisting, set to occur at the 'Site of Inspiration' in Singtam on October 11. This 70-feet-high national flag, a collaborative effort by the Tourism Department, Flag Foundation of India, and Indian Army's Trishakti Corps, serves as a powerful reminder of the soldiers' bravery and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)