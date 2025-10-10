Left Menu

Debate on Film Stars' Attire at Public Events Sparks Controversy

CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha has criticized the trend of inviting scantily-clad film stars to public inaugurations, calling it a 'new culture' in Kerala. She emphasized the importance of decency in public attire while acknowledging personal freedom of dress, urging society to reconsider its current fascination with cinema celebrities.

CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha has voiced her concern over a growing trend in Kerala where scantily-dressed film stars are invited to public inaugurations. Speaking at the Eruva Nalanda Arts and Cultural Forum Library's 34th anniversary celebration in Kayamkulam, she described the phenomenon as 'a sort of madness' that society has developed towards cinema actors.

Labelling the practice as a 'new culture,' Prathibha urged people to foster a sense of decency. 'When movie stars come dressed like that, crowds rush to see them. This needs to change; we should at least ask them to dress decently,' she said.

She clarified that her comments were not to be mistaken for moral policing, as she respects personal freedom in clothing choices. However, she advocated for appropriate public dressing. Additionally, she criticized TV reality shows for promoting voyeuristic behaviors regarding attire.

