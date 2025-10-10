Left Menu

Prime Video's Thrilling Return: Alex Cross Season 2

The second season of the crime thriller 'Cross', starring Aldis Hodge, will premiere on Prime Video on February 11, 2026. Based on James Patterson's 'Alex Cross' series, this season introduces newcomers such as Matthew Lillard, while retaining many original cast members. The show was well-received in its first season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:52 IST
Prime Video's Thrilling Return: Alex Cross Season 2
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Crime drama fans can anticipate the return of 'Cross', with its second season slated to stream on Prime Video starting February 11, 2026. The series, created by Ben Watkins, is led by Aldis Hodge.

Adapted from James Patterson's best-selling 'Alex Cross' books, the thriller dives into the mind of its titular detective, portrayed by Hodge, as he unravels complex cases. New faces such as Matthew Lillard join the fold, continuing the show's tradition of suspense.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios, the show's first season was a standout hit in 2024, ranking as the third-most-watched season premiere. The new season maintains the eight-episode format, with episodes released weekly through March 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Linked to Gruesome Mysuru Dasara Rape-Murder Nabbed After Police Action

Man Linked to Gruesome Mysuru Dasara Rape-Murder Nabbed After Police Action

 India
2
Levi Strauss Shares Drop Amid Tariff Challenges

Levi Strauss Shares Drop Amid Tariff Challenges

 Global
3
Noah Holdings Leads the Way in Global Wealth Management at GEF 2025

Noah Holdings Leads the Way in Global Wealth Management at GEF 2025

 United States
4
Streamlining ALPG Registration: The Roadblock to Clean Transport in Tamil Nadu

Streamlining ALPG Registration: The Roadblock to Clean Transport in Tamil Na...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025