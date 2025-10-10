Prime Video's Thrilling Return: Alex Cross Season 2

Crime drama fans can anticipate the return of 'Cross', with its second season slated to stream on Prime Video starting February 11, 2026. The series, created by Ben Watkins, is led by Aldis Hodge.

Adapted from James Patterson's best-selling 'Alex Cross' books, the thriller dives into the mind of its titular detective, portrayed by Hodge, as he unravels complex cases. New faces such as Matthew Lillard join the fold, continuing the show's tradition of suspense.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios, the show's first season was a standout hit in 2024, ranking as the third-most-watched season premiere. The new season maintains the eight-episode format, with episodes released weekly through March 18.

