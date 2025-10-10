Skip-Gen Adventures: Grandparents and Grandchildren on the Rise
Hilton's 2026 Trends Report reveals the rising popularity of 'skip-generation' travel, especially in India, where more families are embracing vacations without parents. The report highlights motivations such as creating memories and cultural bonding, emphasizing an increase in multi-generational travel preferences in the Asia Pacific region.
- Country:
- India
A recent report by Hilton reveals a new trend in travel, focusing on the increasing practice of 'skip-generation' holidays gaining traction across the Asia Pacific. India is at the forefront, with many families opting for this unique vacation style, leaving parents at home.
The report, titled 'The Whycation: Travel's New Starting Point,' surveyed over 14,000 travelers, highlighting that a significant 79% of Indian families have either engaged in or plan to undertake such travel. This surpasses the regional average of 60%, indicating a strong cultural shift towards cross-generational bonding.
Beyond simply creating memories, the report also underscores motivations like strengthening family bonds and sharing cultural heritage. The trend of multi-generational travel further points to a preference for senior-friendly accommodations, marking a broader shift in how families prioritize travel experiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
