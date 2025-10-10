Stride with Confidence: Campus Activewear's Empowering 'You Go, Girl!' Campaign

Campus Activewear, a leading name in India's sports and athleisure footwear industry, has launched the second edition of its inspiring 'You Go, Girl!' campaign. Spearheaded by renowned actress Kriti Sanon, the campaign underscores the need for women to navigate life on their own terms, discarding societal expectations.

This year's campaign pushes beyond fashion, focusing on the movement and autonomy of women. A captivating film showcases the struggle against stereotypes, illustrating how women rise above labels. Sanon leads by example, moving to her rhythm and dismantling traditional narratives with each step.

Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear, affirms that the campaign mirrors the brand's ethos, encouraging authenticity and confidence. Sanon echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the campaign's alignment with her personal journey and broader societal realities. Through multi-platform amplification, 'You Go, Girl!' aims to ignite a movement of self-expression and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)