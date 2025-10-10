Left Menu

Stride with Confidence: Campus Activewear's Empowering 'You Go, Girl!' Campaign

Campus Activewear's 'You Go, Girl!' campaign, led by actress Kriti Sanon, encourages women to move confidently through life, defying stereotypes. The campaign film highlights the weight of societal labels women face, encouraging them to rise above and embrace authenticity, reflecting Campus's core philosophy of individual confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:49 IST
Stride with Confidence: Campus Activewear's Empowering 'You Go, Girl!' Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Campus Activewear, a leading name in India's sports and athleisure footwear industry, has launched the second edition of its inspiring 'You Go, Girl!' campaign. Spearheaded by renowned actress Kriti Sanon, the campaign underscores the need for women to navigate life on their own terms, discarding societal expectations.

This year's campaign pushes beyond fashion, focusing on the movement and autonomy of women. A captivating film showcases the struggle against stereotypes, illustrating how women rise above labels. Sanon leads by example, moving to her rhythm and dismantling traditional narratives with each step.

Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear, affirms that the campaign mirrors the brand's ethos, encouraging authenticity and confidence. Sanon echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the campaign's alignment with her personal journey and broader societal realities. Through multi-platform amplification, 'You Go, Girl!' aims to ignite a movement of self-expression and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poland Supports Ukraine Amid Energy Crisis with LNG and Power Supplies

Poland Supports Ukraine Amid Energy Crisis with LNG and Power Supplies

 Poland
2
India Secures Historic Bronze at BWF Junior Championships

India Secures Historic Bronze at BWF Junior Championships

 India
3
BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Spreading 'Fake News' on Russia-Pakistan Deal

BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Spreading 'Fake News' on Russia-Pakis...

 India
4
Taiwan to Bolster Defense with High-Tech 'T-Dome'

Taiwan to Bolster Defense with High-Tech 'T-Dome'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025