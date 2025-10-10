Left Menu

Star-Studded London Film Festival Opens with Daniel Craig's 'Knives Out' Mystery

The London Film Festival launched with Daniel Craig's third 'Knives Out' film. Other entertainment news includes Drake's lawsuit dismissal, King Charles' environmental views, Disney's price hikes, Dolly Parton addressing health rumors, Jimmy Kimmel's controversies, Jennifer Lopez's new roles, and CAA's warning about OpenAI's Sora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:32 IST
Star-Studded London Film Festival Opens with Daniel Craig's 'Knives Out' Mystery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The London Film Festival kicked off with the third installment of Daniel Craig's 'Knives Out' series, titled 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.' The festival promises a lineup of industry icons such as Daniel Day-Lewis and Chloe Zhao over its 12-day celebration of cinema.

In other news, rapper Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group regarding Kendrick Lamar's song was dismissed by a judge. Meanwhile, a documentary highlights how King Charles' early environmental advocacy is gaining mainstream acceptance.

Further, Disney announced price increases for U.S. theme park tickets, while Dolly Parton assured fans of her good health following rumors. Controversially, Jimmy Kimmel addressed mischaracterization of his statements regarding conservative reactions. Additionally, CAA voiced concerns over OpenAI's Sora's impact on artists.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Tech Leap: AI Fund Launch and Innovation Ambitions

Karnataka's Tech Leap: AI Fund Launch and Innovation Ambitions

 Global
2
Retired Judge Conned in Rs 31 Lakh Digital Arrest Scam

Retired Judge Conned in Rs 31 Lakh Digital Arrest Scam

 India
3
South Korea Raises Alarm Over Safety in Cambodia Amid Online Scams

South Korea Raises Alarm Over Safety in Cambodia Amid Online Scams

 South Korea
4
RBI Moves to Streamline Regulations: Proposes Repeal of 9,000 Circulars

RBI Moves to Streamline Regulations: Proposes Repeal of 9,000 Circulars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025