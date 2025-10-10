Star-Studded London Film Festival Opens with Daniel Craig's 'Knives Out' Mystery

The London Film Festival kicked off with the third installment of Daniel Craig's 'Knives Out' series, titled 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.' The festival promises a lineup of industry icons such as Daniel Day-Lewis and Chloe Zhao over its 12-day celebration of cinema.

In other news, rapper Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group regarding Kendrick Lamar's song was dismissed by a judge. Meanwhile, a documentary highlights how King Charles' early environmental advocacy is gaining mainstream acceptance.

Further, Disney announced price increases for U.S. theme park tickets, while Dolly Parton assured fans of her good health following rumors. Controversially, Jimmy Kimmel addressed mischaracterization of his statements regarding conservative reactions. Additionally, CAA voiced concerns over OpenAI's Sora's impact on artists.