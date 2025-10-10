Left Menu

Farewell to a Rock Legend: John Lodge of The Moody Blues Passes Away

John Lodge, co-singer and bassist of The Moody Blues, passed away at 82. Lodge, who was fondly remembered as a beloved family member, was surrounded by loved ones at his passing. He joined the band in 1966 and contributed to their pioneering symphonic rock sound until 2018.

John Lodge, the esteemed bassist and co-singer of the British rock ensemble The Moody Blues, has passed away at the age of 82, his family informed via a statement. The family expressed their profound loss, describing Lodge as a cherished husband, father, and grandfather.

Lodge, who was known for his admiration of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly, left this world peacefully amidst the presence of his loved ones, enveloped in melodies he cherished. Born in Birmingham, Lodge became a member of The Moody Blues in 1966, contributing to their shift from R&B to symphonic rock.

Lodge's tenure with the group endured until 2018 when the band ceased live performances following the retirement of original member Graeme Edge. The Moody Blues, celebrated for their innovative orchestral rock arrangements, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that same year. Their landmark 1967 album, 'Days of Future Passed', remains a testament to their legacy.

