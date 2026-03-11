Controversial Proposal: Reviving 'Encounter Squads' to Combat Narcotics

In a provocative statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab suggested that the Maharashtra government create specialized 'encounter' squads to target drug syndicates in the state. The controversial proposal was made during a legislative council session focused on addressing the escalating drug problem in Maharashtra.

Parab defended his stance by recalling the effective use of encounter squads to bring Mumbai's gang wars under control during the 1970s. He emphasized the need for decisive action against educated chemists involved in drug production, as well as peddlers, asserting that a 'courageous' approach was essential.

Echoing concerns about Maharashtra's potential slide into becoming a narcotics hub, Congress MLC Satej Patil highlighted significant gaps in staffing the Anti-Narcotics Task Force. The government has acknowledged these challenges and has assured that additional recruitment will be prioritized to strengthen efforts against the illicit drug trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)