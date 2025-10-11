Left Menu

Nobel Wake-Up Calls: How Laureates Learned of Their Honors

This year, Nobel Prize winners discovered their accolades in surprising ways, from early morning knocks to missed calls during vacations. The prizes, celebrated globally across various fields, recognize decades-old groundbreaking research. This year, American and Japanese scientists were among the surprise recipients of these prestigious awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-10-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 02:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

This year's Nobel Prize winners experienced a range of emotions as the prestigious announcements were made. Whether it was an early morning knock or a surprising phone call, the unexpected news cemented their places among history's most distinguished figures.

The Nobel Prizes, awarded in fields like medicine, physics, and chemistry, often honor discoveries made decades ago. This year, laureates included Americans and Japanese, highlighted by innovative research fundamental to understanding complex diseases like autoimmune conditions.

Many recipients were caught off guard. John Martinis in California was awakened by media interest, while Mary E. Brunkow was informed through her husband of her medicine prize. Meanwhile, Fred Ramsdell learned of his achievement during a trip to Yellowstone. Despite different paths, the universal surprise among the winners underscored the global impact of their work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

