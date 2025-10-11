Nobel Wake-Up Calls: How Laureates Learned of Their Honors

This year's Nobel Prize winners experienced a range of emotions as the prestigious announcements were made. Whether it was an early morning knock or a surprising phone call, the unexpected news cemented their places among history's most distinguished figures.

The Nobel Prizes, awarded in fields like medicine, physics, and chemistry, often honor discoveries made decades ago. This year, laureates included Americans and Japanese, highlighted by innovative research fundamental to understanding complex diseases like autoimmune conditions.

Many recipients were caught off guard. John Martinis in California was awakened by media interest, while Mary E. Brunkow was informed through her husband of her medicine prize. Meanwhile, Fred Ramsdell learned of his achievement during a trip to Yellowstone. Despite different paths, the universal surprise among the winners underscored the global impact of their work.

(With inputs from agencies.)