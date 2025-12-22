Left Menu

Delhi Cracks Down with 'No PUC, No Fuel' Rule to Combat Pollution

Over 2.12 lakh new Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates were issued in four days in Delhi, with about 10,000 vehicles failing emission tests under GRAP-IV measures. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced strict actions against polluting industries as part of ongoing efforts to improve the city's air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:29 IST
Delhi Cracks Down with 'No PUC, No Fuel' Rule to Combat Pollution
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to curb air pollution, Delhi witnessed the issuance of over 2.12 lakh new Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates in just four days. This rigorous approach stems from the strict enforcement of GRAP-IV measures, prompting around 10,000 vehicles to fail mandatory emission tests, as revealed by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday.

Minister Sirsa sternly warned industries and private offices against ignoring work-from-home guidelines, underlining the government's commitment to address polluting activities. He stated that more than two lakh vehicles have been subjected to PUC tests following the implementation of the ''No PUC, No Fuel'' rule, with identification and sealing of non-compliant industrial units accelerating actions.

Efforts to tackle pollution extend to road cleaning, water sprinkling, and bio-mining operations addressing legacy waste. Additionally, the city aims to rejuvenate water bodies, reducing dust pollution. The administration remains vigilant, upgrading testing centers and introducing third-party inspections to enhance emission accuracy, while technical issues, like glitches in ANPR cameras, are being addressed diligently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025