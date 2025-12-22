Delhi Cracks Down with 'No PUC, No Fuel' Rule to Combat Pollution

In a determined effort to curb air pollution, Delhi witnessed the issuance of over 2.12 lakh new Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates in just four days. This rigorous approach stems from the strict enforcement of GRAP-IV measures, prompting around 10,000 vehicles to fail mandatory emission tests, as revealed by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday.

Minister Sirsa sternly warned industries and private offices against ignoring work-from-home guidelines, underlining the government's commitment to address polluting activities. He stated that more than two lakh vehicles have been subjected to PUC tests following the implementation of the ''No PUC, No Fuel'' rule, with identification and sealing of non-compliant industrial units accelerating actions.

Efforts to tackle pollution extend to road cleaning, water sprinkling, and bio-mining operations addressing legacy waste. Additionally, the city aims to rejuvenate water bodies, reducing dust pollution. The administration remains vigilant, upgrading testing centers and introducing third-party inspections to enhance emission accuracy, while technical issues, like glitches in ANPR cameras, are being addressed diligently.

