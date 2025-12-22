DK Shivakumar Slams New VB-G RAM-G Law, Cites Threat to MGNREGA

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launched a scathing attack on the Centre's newly introduced VB-G RAM-G law. He accused the government of attempting to weaken and dismantle the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), asserting that the scheme is a constitutional right linked to Article 21.

Shivakumar highlighted the drastic change in the funding structure under the new law, where previously the Centre bore 90% of infrastructure project costs against the state's 10%. He warned that the shift to a 60:40 ratio threatens the scheme's viability. He expressed concern that this move could jeopardize the Panchayati Raj system.

Alleging that this is a deliberate attempt by the BJP to end the employment guarantee programme, Shivakumar said the move signals the beginning of the BJP's political decline. He announced plans for a Congress meeting in Delhi to address what he describes as an attack on a constitutional guarantee named after Mahatma Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)