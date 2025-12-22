Israeli Air Strike Claims Lives in Lebanon
An Israeli air strike targeted a vehicle in southern Lebanon's Sidon district, resulting in the deaths of three people. The Israeli military confirmed the strike aimed at Hezbollah militants but did not disclose further details. Lebanon's state news agency reported the incident and the casualties.
The incident marks another point of tension between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, adding to ongoing regional conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
