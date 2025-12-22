Left Menu

Israeli Air Strike Claims Lives in Lebanon

An Israeli air strike targeted a vehicle in southern Lebanon's Sidon district, resulting in the deaths of three people. The Israeli military confirmed the strike aimed at Hezbollah militants but did not disclose further details. Lebanon's state news agency reported the incident and the casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli air strike on the Aqtnit–Qantara road in Lebanon's Sidon district resulted in the deaths of three individuals, according to Lebanon's state news agency. The attack targeted a vehicle suspected of carrying Hezbollah militants.

The Israeli military confirmed that its forces aimed at Hezbollah militants in the area but withheld additional information regarding the operation's specifics.

The incident marks another point of tension between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, adding to ongoing regional conflicts.

