Israeli Air Strike Claims Lives in Lebanon

An Israeli air strike on the Aqtnit–Qantara road in Lebanon's Sidon district resulted in the deaths of three individuals, according to Lebanon's state news agency. The attack targeted a vehicle suspected of carrying Hezbollah militants.

The Israeli military confirmed that its forces aimed at Hezbollah militants in the area but withheld additional information regarding the operation's specifics.

The incident marks another point of tension between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, adding to ongoing regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)