Prime Video's 'Invincible' Set for Epic Fourth Season Return

Streaming service Prime Video will release the fourth season of its acclaimed animated superhero series 'Invincible' in March 2026. The news was revealed at the New York Comic Con in a panel event attended by over 4,500 fans.

The event featured a sneak peek of a new teaser trailer, revealed by voice actors Steven Yeun and Gillian Jacobs alongside co-creator Robert Kirkman. Lee Pace, joining the cast as the significant character Thragg, was also highlighted.

Having earned critical acclaim and numerous accolades, 'Invincible' is one of Prime Video's most successful animated projects. Its third season broke streaming records on the platform, paving the way for more anticipation around the upcoming season.