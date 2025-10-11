Left Menu

Prime Video's 'Invincible' Set for Epic Fourth Season Return

Prime Video has confirmed that its popular adult-animated superhero series 'Invincible' will return for a fourth season in March 2026. The announcement was made at New York Comic Con, where key cast members and creators presented a teaser trailer and introduced new cast member Lee Pace as a significant character.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:02 IST
Prime Video's 'Invincible' Set for Epic Fourth Season Return
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Streaming service Prime Video will release the fourth season of its acclaimed animated superhero series 'Invincible' in March 2026. The news was revealed at the New York Comic Con in a panel event attended by over 4,500 fans.

The event featured a sneak peek of a new teaser trailer, revealed by voice actors Steven Yeun and Gillian Jacobs alongside co-creator Robert Kirkman. Lee Pace, joining the cast as the significant character Thragg, was also highlighted.

Having earned critical acclaim and numerous accolades, 'Invincible' is one of Prime Video's most successful animated projects. Its third season broke streaming records on the platform, paving the way for more anticipation around the upcoming season.

TRENDING

1
Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Resigns Amid Dalit Representation Concerns

Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Resigns Amid Dalit Representation Concerns

 India
2
India's Agricultural Breakthrough: Modi Launches Transformative Schemes

India's Agricultural Breakthrough: Modi Launches Transformative Schemes

 India
3
Real Estate Stumbles: Challenges and Optimism in Indian Private Equity

Real Estate Stumbles: Challenges and Optimism in Indian Private Equity

 India
4
IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya shunted out, says official order.

IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya shunted out, says offici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025