Mahendra Madhukar Honored with Jagran Sahitya Srijan Samman

Hindi author Mahendra Madhukar has been awarded the first Jagran Sahitya Srijan Samman for his novel 'Vakratunda' during a ceremony hosted by Dainik Jagran.

Established in memory of the former editor-in-chief Narendra Mohan, this award, valued at Rs 11 lakh, celebrates extraordinary contributions to Hindi literature and culture.

The event also saw the presentation of the Jagran Kriti Samman, acknowledging outstanding literary work across multiple genres, with several authors receiving Rs 50,000 each for their work in fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and translation.

