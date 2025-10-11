Left Menu

Netflix to Premiere Heartwarming Diwali Drama 'Greater Kalesh'

Netflix announces the release of 'Greater Kalesh', a film by Terribly Tiny Tales, starring Ahsaas Channa. Set to premiere on October 17, it celebrates family themes during Diwali. This marks TTT's first Netflix special. Anuj Gosalia and Vijay Subramaniam express excitement over the film's global reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming giant Netflix has revealed the upcoming release of 'Greater Kalesh,' a film featuring Ahsaas Channa, known for her roles in 'Mismatched' and 'Half CA'. Scheduled for an October 17 debut, this film is the first Netflix special by Terribly Tiny Tales, under the direction of Aditya Chandiok.

The story revolves around Twinkle Handa, played by Channa, who returns home for Diwali, expecting a joyful reunion, only to encounter unexpected surprises. The narrative unfolds amidst family conflicts and suspense, encapsulating the essence of family bonds during a festive Diwali.

Both Anuj Gosalia, of Terribly Tiny Tales, and Vijay Subramaniam, of Collective Artists Network, expressed their enthusiasm for the film's premiere on Netflix. Gosalia shared that the film reflects the meaningful stories TTT is known for, while Subramaniam lauded the timing of the release during Diwali, offering a special moment to share this story with a global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

