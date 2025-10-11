International Inquiry: The Mystery of Zubeen Garg's Death Unfolds

In a significant development in the investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, Assam Police have yet to receive a response from Singaporean authorities, despite invoking the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty. The singer-composer's demise, which occurred while swimming last month, continues to be meticulously examined by a Special Investigation Team.

The team's efforts include summoning individuals from Assam who were with Garg during his final moments in Singapore. Attempts to gather evidence, including CCTV footage, have been made through official channels, as international protocols necessitate careful legal navigation. Any unauthorized investigation or travel to Singapore by Assam Police could lead to legal complications.

Despite the delays in receiving information, senior officer Munna Prasad Gupta, who oversees the probe, remains optimistic. The Indian High Commission in Singapore collaborates with local police, ensuring continuous progress. The final post-mortem report of Garg is also awaited, following the analysis by an expert team at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.