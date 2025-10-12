Tamil Nadu's GI Tag Triumph: Traditional Crafts and Agriculture Shine

Tamil Nadu is making waves in the Geographical Indication (GI) sector, with the state filing more applications than any other in India, enhancing the visibility of local crafts and agricultural products. Artisans and producers are seeing tangible benefits through increased market potential and protection of their cultural heritage.

C Natarajan of Kallakurichi, a veteran wood carver, recalls the struggles before the GI tag recognition. Since his craft's recognition in 2021, the market for Kallakurichi wood carving has expanded, providing stable income for over 200 families, allowing artisans to focus more on their work.

Similarly, the Thanjavur Veenai, which was the first musical instrument to receive a GI tag, has opened new market opportunities beyond Tamil Nadu, even garnering interest internationally. This progress has been facilitated by the efforts of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology and collaboration with educational institutions, which have led to innovative developments such as AI technology in agriculture.

