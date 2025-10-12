Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's GI Tag Triumph: Traditional Crafts and Agriculture Shine

Tamil Nadu is leading the way in Geographical Indication (GI) tag applications, significantly boosting the visibility and market potential for local crafts and agricultural products. With enhanced brand visibility, artisans like wood carver C Natarajan and manufacturers such as the Thanjavur Veenai makers are experiencing increased demand and improved livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-10-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 11:41 IST
Tamil Nadu's GI Tag Triumph: Traditional Crafts and Agriculture Shine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is making waves in the Geographical Indication (GI) sector, with the state filing more applications than any other in India, enhancing the visibility of local crafts and agricultural products. Artisans and producers are seeing tangible benefits through increased market potential and protection of their cultural heritage.

C Natarajan of Kallakurichi, a veteran wood carver, recalls the struggles before the GI tag recognition. Since his craft's recognition in 2021, the market for Kallakurichi wood carving has expanded, providing stable income for over 200 families, allowing artisans to focus more on their work.

Similarly, the Thanjavur Veenai, which was the first musical instrument to receive a GI tag, has opened new market opportunities beyond Tamil Nadu, even garnering interest internationally. This progress has been facilitated by the efforts of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology and collaboration with educational institutions, which have led to innovative developments such as AI technology in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Victory

Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Vic...

 Japan
3
Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025