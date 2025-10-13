Stanley Tucci Leads Bold Heist in International Film 'Masterplan'
Stanley Tucci stars in 'Masterplan,' Prime Video's French-Italian film. Directed by Thomas Vincent, the film follows Tucci as a thief plotting to steal the Mona Lisa. Co-stars Simona Tabasco and Victor Belmondo join him in this heist set to premiere on Prime Video worldwide, produced by Gaumont.
Hollywood star Stanley Tucci is poised to helm the cast of a thrilling new international heist film, 'Masterplan,' alongside Simona Tabasco and Victor Belmondo.
The movie, directed by Thomas Vincent, is a significant project as it inaugurates Prime Video's journey into French-Italian Original films, in collaboration with Gaumont.
In 'Masterplan,' Tucci portrays an infamous thief who plans to steal Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, the 'Mona Lisa,' from the Louvre. The cast also features Tabasco and Belmondo, as they depict an unusual family attempting the heist of a lifetime amidst chaotic circumstances.
