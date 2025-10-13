Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Grand Chhath Puja Celebrations

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has set up a high-level committee to oversee preparations for Chhath Puja. Chaired by Minister Kapil Mishra, the committee will ensure safety, sanitation, and convenience for devotees at 1,000 locations across the city, including the Yamuna riverbanks.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched a high-level committee to manage the Chhath Puja festivities in the capital, highlighting a focus on cultural identity and unity. The committee is chaired by Minister for Art, Culture, and Tourism Kapil Mishra.

Tasked with identifying suitable locations and ensuring amenities, the committee aims to facilitate safety, sanitation, and convenience for devotees. The committee comprises key political figures, including MLAs Abhay Kumar Verma and Chandan Kumar Chaudhary. The government pledges enhanced arrangements for cleanliness, lighting, and medical facilities.

Mishra urges Delhiites to actively participate in a disciplined manner, promising a grand celebration this year. The festival will occur at around 1,000 sites, including the Yamuna riverbanks. Officials are keen on maintaining cleanliness and order, with improved traffic and safety measures.

