Hollywood Courtroom Drama: '9-1-1' Star Challenges Vaccine Dismissal on Religious Grounds

Actor Rockmond Dunbar's trial begins, contesting his dismissal from '9-1-1' over alleged vaccine refusal due to religious beliefs. Disney's 20th Television disputes his claims, while the trial highlights past Hollywood COVID protocols and debates sincerity of Dunbar's beliefs under the Civil Rights Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:17 IST
Actor Rockmond Dunbar (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rockmond Dunbar, known for his role in the hit television series '9-1-1', is set to go on trial in a case that questions his dismissal from the show. Dunbar alleges he was unfairly terminated due to his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, citing religious beliefs.

The actor, part of the Congregation of Universal Wisdom, argues that the vaccine contradicts his spiritual principles. Disney's 20th Television, however, counters that Dunbar's religious claim is an attempt to bypass vaccination mandates. Trials during this pandemic era echo Hollywood's intricate COVID protocols and evolving safety measures on set.

As the trial proceeds, Disney's legal team aims to focus not on the pandemic rules themselves but on the authenticity of Dunbar's declared religious stance. The dispute tests the Civil Rights Act's dictate on accommodating employees' religious practices, bringing different aspects of Dunbar's faith into the courtroom.

