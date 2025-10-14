Negis Studios and Rangbhoomi Motion Pictures Forge a New Era in Indian Cinema

Mumbai, October 14: In a significant move within the Indian film industry, Negis Studios and Rangbhoomi Motion Pictures have joined forces for two upcoming projects. Announced at a press conference in Mumbai, this alliance intends to blend creative production with robust strategic planning.

Present at the event were key personalities, including Bollywood writer Pritam Jha and several actors who lauded the partnership's potential for fostering innovation and new talent in cinema. The collaboration is seen as a catalyst for fresh narratives in the industry.

Observers believe this partnership will invigorate the landscape of Indian filmmaking, bringing stories that are not only captivating but also commercially viable. The industry awaits this promising chapter in storytelling and production excellence.