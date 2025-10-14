Left Menu

Negis Studios and Rangbhoomi Motion Pictures Forge a New Era in Indian Cinema

Negis Studios and Rangbhoomi Motion Pictures have announced a strategic collaboration for two film projects. The partnership will merge creative vision with operational expertise, aiming for impactful storytelling. Industry insiders are optimistic about this union, expecting it to set new standards in the Indian film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:11 IST
Negis Studios and Rangbhoomi Motion Pictures Forge a New Era in Indian Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, October 14: In a significant move within the Indian film industry, Negis Studios and Rangbhoomi Motion Pictures have joined forces for two upcoming projects. Announced at a press conference in Mumbai, this alliance intends to blend creative production with robust strategic planning.

Present at the event were key personalities, including Bollywood writer Pritam Jha and several actors who lauded the partnership's potential for fostering innovation and new talent in cinema. The collaboration is seen as a catalyst for fresh narratives in the industry.

Observers believe this partnership will invigorate the landscape of Indian filmmaking, bringing stories that are not only captivating but also commercially viable. The industry awaits this promising chapter in storytelling and production excellence.

TRENDING

1
Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

 Global
2
Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

 India
3
Minister Kharge Faces Backlash Over Stand Against RSS in Schools

Minister Kharge Faces Backlash Over Stand Against RSS in Schools

 India
4
Sixty one Naxalites, including a senior cadre, surrender before police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district: Official.

Sixty one Naxalites, including a senior cadre, surrender before police in Ma...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025