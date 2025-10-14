Left Menu

EU Film Festival Marks 30 Years of Cultural Exchange: A Cinematic Celebration

The European Union Film Festival celebrates its 30th edition, featuring 28 acclaimed films from EU member states and Ukraine. This festival, showcasing diverse cinematic stories, will take place across New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Organized by EU India Delegation, it highlights a unique cultural exchange through cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:23 IST
EU Film Festival Marks 30 Years of Cultural Exchange: A Cinematic Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) is ready to mark its 30th edition, emphasizing a long-standing tradition of cinematic and cultural exchange between Europe and India.

Starting on October 31 in New Delhi, the 2025 festival will present 28 renowned films from EU member states and Ukraine in 29 languages. Following New Delhi's screening from October 31 to November 9, the festival will tour to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Under the organization of the EU India Delegation and member state embassies, EUFF 2025 will screen in four premier venues in New Delhi. Festival highlights include films such as 'The Missile' (Finland) and 'Dying' (Germany), among others, showcasing the diversity of European storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Unity Solidified Amid Election Rumors: Rajiv Ranjan Defends CM Nitish Kumar

NDA Unity Solidified Amid Election Rumors: Rajiv Ranjan Defends CM Nitish Ku...

 India
2
Madagascar's Military Coup: A New Dawn

Madagascar's Military Coup: A New Dawn

 Madagascar
3
Shaken Foundations: Sweden's Historic Managerial Shift

Shaken Foundations: Sweden's Historic Managerial Shift

 Global
4
New Caledonia Reform Discussions Set for Year's End

New Caledonia Reform Discussions Set for Year's End

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025