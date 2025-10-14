EU Film Festival Marks 30 Years of Cultural Exchange: A Cinematic Celebration

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) is ready to mark its 30th edition, emphasizing a long-standing tradition of cinematic and cultural exchange between Europe and India.

Starting on October 31 in New Delhi, the 2025 festival will present 28 renowned films from EU member states and Ukraine in 29 languages. Following New Delhi's screening from October 31 to November 9, the festival will tour to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Under the organization of the EU India Delegation and member state embassies, EUFF 2025 will screen in four premier venues in New Delhi. Festival highlights include films such as 'The Missile' (Finland) and 'Dying' (Germany), among others, showcasing the diversity of European storytelling.

