G20's United Front for Disaster Resilience

Disaster risk reduction, as emphasized by P K Mishra, principal secretary to the Indian Prime Minister, is an investment in the collective future, not merely a cost. His remarks came during the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Ministerial Meeting held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Mishra underscored India's commitment to enhancing multi-hazard early warning systems and fostering public-private partnerships to boost resilience. He lauded South Africa's G20 presidency for promoting a spirit of partnership and integrating Africa's perspective into the disaster risk reduction dialogue.

The meeting culminated in the adoption of a significant declaration, underscoring global cooperation in building resilience. Mishra continued bilateral discussions to reinforce the collaborative approach among G20 nations and emphasized India's pioneering efforts in the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)