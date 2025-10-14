Left Menu

Massive Seizure of Adulterated Sweets Marks Diwali Festivities in Indore

Authorities in Indore seized nearly 3,000 kg of mawa, ghee, and sweets suspected to be adulterated, targeting passenger buses from Gwalior and Ahmedabad as the Diwali festival approaches. Food Safety Officer Avshesh Agarwal stated that samples will undergo lab testing to confirm any spurious content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:57 IST
In a significant crackdown during the festive rush, authorities in Indore have confiscated nearly 3,000 kilograms of mawa, ghee, and sweets under suspicion of adulteration.

As the Diwali season ignites demand, the goods were seized from passenger buses arriving from Gwalior and Ahmedabad before reaching the bustling markets of Madhya Pradesh.

Food Safety Officer Avshesh Agarwal emphasized the urgency of sending samples to laboratories, with potential legal action hinging on confirmation of the suspected contamination.

