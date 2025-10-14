Massive Seizure of Adulterated Sweets Marks Diwali Festivities in Indore

In a significant crackdown during the festive rush, authorities in Indore have confiscated nearly 3,000 kilograms of mawa, ghee, and sweets under suspicion of adulteration.

As the Diwali season ignites demand, the goods were seized from passenger buses arriving from Gwalior and Ahmedabad before reaching the bustling markets of Madhya Pradesh.

Food Safety Officer Avshesh Agarwal emphasized the urgency of sending samples to laboratories, with potential legal action hinging on confirmation of the suspected contamination.

