Delhi HC Grants Actor Rajpal Yadav Permission for Dubai Diwali Event Amidst Legal Tussle

The Delhi High Court has granted permission for actor Rajpal Yadav to travel to Dubai for a Diwali programme, despite his ongoing legal issues surrounding a cheque-bounce case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma sanctioned the order, mandating Yadav to deposit a fixed deposit receipt worth Rs 1 lakh with the court and maintain operational contact details throughout his journey.

The court also stipulated that Yadav's wife's passport be surrendered to the trial court as security, and that Yadav deposit his passport upon his return to India. This decision is part of an ongoing case with the Delhi High Court Mediation Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)