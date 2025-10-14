India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Ties Through Strategic Partnerships

Mongolia's President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa's first official visit to India has bolstered ties between the two nations, as emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders focused on enhancing a free, open Indo-Pacific while embodying a partnership rooted deeply in spiritual and cultural bonds.

A significant highlight of their discussions was India's commitment to Mongolia's energy security, exemplified by a $1.7 billion line of credit towards an oil refinery. This underscores the largest development partnership project India has internationally.

Mongolia praised India's role in the clean energy sector, and plans include sharing Buddhist relics, digitalizing manuscripts, and cooperative ventures across multiple sectors, reinforcing these ancient civilizations' trust and friendship.

(With inputs from agencies.)