Left Menu

Hyderabad Lights Up with Eco-Friendly Diwali: Cow Dung Diyas Take Center Stage

In Hyderabad, vendors are promoting eco-friendly Diwali with cow dung diyas. These sustainable alternatives to Chinese lights attract customers looking for organic products. Sellers advocate for eco-friendly practices, and customers testimony the benefits in reducing pollution and reviving traditional celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:39 IST
Hyderabad Lights Up with Eco-Friendly Diwali: Cow Dung Diyas Take Center Stage
Eco-friendly diyas made with cow dung (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Diwali draws near, Hyderabad's streets are abuzz with a refreshing take on the festival of lights. Local vendors are ditching traditional methods and opting for a sustainable approach by selling eco-friendly diyas crafted from cow dung. This innovative move is capturing the attention of eco-conscious consumers.

Among these vendors is Ramakrishna Reddy, a staunch advocate for eco-friendly celebrations. Reddy's stall is now a sought-after destination for those seeking sustainable Diwali options. "Our goal is to discourage the use of Chinese lights and promote diyas made from mud and cow dung," Reddy emphasized in a conversation with ANI. His devoted clientele consists of individuals like Babu Rao and Laxmi, who appreciate the pollution-free nature and added benefits of these diyas.

For Pratap, who has been using cow dung diyas for several years, the preference is deeply rooted in tradition. "In rural areas like mine, cow dung diyas are a mainstay for Diwali," he explained. As interest grows, Reddy's business is thriving with customers from near and far, eagerly embracing this eco-friendly trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Sought in Haryana IPS Officer's Tragic Demise

Justice Sought in Haryana IPS Officer's Tragic Demise

 India
2
Wall Street Dips Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Wall Street Dips Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
3
The Global Rise of Spinal Health Concerns: A Silent Epidemic

The Global Rise of Spinal Health Concerns: A Silent Epidemic

 India
4
Railway Enforces Platform Ticket Restrictions Amid Festive Rush

Railway Enforces Platform Ticket Restrictions Amid Festive Rush

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025