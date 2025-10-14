Hyderabad Lights Up with Eco-Friendly Diwali: Cow Dung Diyas Take Center Stage

As Diwali draws near, Hyderabad's streets are abuzz with a refreshing take on the festival of lights. Local vendors are ditching traditional methods and opting for a sustainable approach by selling eco-friendly diyas crafted from cow dung. This innovative move is capturing the attention of eco-conscious consumers.

Among these vendors is Ramakrishna Reddy, a staunch advocate for eco-friendly celebrations. Reddy's stall is now a sought-after destination for those seeking sustainable Diwali options. "Our goal is to discourage the use of Chinese lights and promote diyas made from mud and cow dung," Reddy emphasized in a conversation with ANI. His devoted clientele consists of individuals like Babu Rao and Laxmi, who appreciate the pollution-free nature and added benefits of these diyas.

For Pratap, who has been using cow dung diyas for several years, the preference is deeply rooted in tradition. "In rural areas like mine, cow dung diyas are a mainstay for Diwali," he explained. As interest grows, Reddy's business is thriving with customers from near and far, eagerly embracing this eco-friendly trend.

