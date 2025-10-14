Left Menu

Blossoming Delhi: A Local Tulip Revolution

The NDMC plans to plant over 50,000 indigenously grown tulips this winter, marking a significant shift from imported bulbs. The initiative aims to enhance the city's beauty and reduce pollution. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recently reviewed progress at the tulip growth chamber in Lodhi Garden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:11 IST
Blossoming Delhi: A Local Tulip Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to plant more than 50,000 indigenously grown tulips this winter, officials announced Tuesday. This move represents a significant reduction in dependency on imported bulbs.

During a visit to NDMC's tulip growth chamber at Lodhi Garden, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena assessed the ongoing tulip bulb cultivation efforts and praised the NDMC's achievements. He also instructed officials to scale up the production capacity of the chamber.

Initiated in 2022, the local tulip planting project advances with 29,000 bulbs developed at Lodhi Garden and 21,000 from IHBT-CSIR in Himachal Pradesh. The NDMC aims to plant a total of 5.50 lakh tulips this season, with 5.17 lakh imported from the Netherlands. Key sites like Shanti Path lawns and Lodhi Garden will feature these vibrant blooms, contributing to urban beautification and pollution reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

 India
2
Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

 United States
3
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

 India
4
Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025