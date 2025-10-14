Blossoming Delhi: A Local Tulip Revolution

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to plant more than 50,000 indigenously grown tulips this winter, officials announced Tuesday. This move represents a significant reduction in dependency on imported bulbs.

During a visit to NDMC's tulip growth chamber at Lodhi Garden, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena assessed the ongoing tulip bulb cultivation efforts and praised the NDMC's achievements. He also instructed officials to scale up the production capacity of the chamber.

Initiated in 2022, the local tulip planting project advances with 29,000 bulbs developed at Lodhi Garden and 21,000 from IHBT-CSIR in Himachal Pradesh. The NDMC aims to plant a total of 5.50 lakh tulips this season, with 5.17 lakh imported from the Netherlands. Key sites like Shanti Path lawns and Lodhi Garden will feature these vibrant blooms, contributing to urban beautification and pollution reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)