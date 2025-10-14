Mystery and Investigation: The Untimely Demise of Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore
The investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore has intensified. Authorities have sought Assam police for assistance, with the CID promising a charge sheet within 90 days. Despite some refusals, specialized experts attended updates on the ongoing probe, which explores various angles, including potential financial irregularities.
Singaporean authorities have requested names of police officers from Assam to aid in the investigation of cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death. The CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case, promised to submit a charge sheet within 90 days, following a meeting with notable citizens.
The SIT's briefing saw six notable figures in attendance, including journalists and doctors, who discussed the ongoing investigation. The Ministry of Home Affairs received a request from Singapore for the names and roles of officials involved in the inquiry.
The investigation has uncovered potential financial irregularities linked to the North East India Festival organizer, Shyamkanu Mahanta, who is currently in custody. The SIT is examining all possible angles, including negligence and murder, and plans to update invited experts regularly on their findings.
