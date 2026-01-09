Karnataka Government Weighs CID Probe in Controversial BJP Activist Arrest
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the potential transfer of a controversial arrest case of a woman BJP worker to the CID. The move follows allegations of police misconduct and a viral video. The opposition BJP accuses police of disrobing her, which they deny.
Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, indicated the government's consideration of transferring the investigation into the contentious arrest of a woman BJP worker in Hubballi to the CID.
This development emerges amid severe allegations of police misconduct, which stemmed from a viral video where the woman appeared partially disrobed in a police vehicle. The BJP claims she was disrobed forcibly, while police officials assert she undressed herself during detainment on January 5.
Addressing reporters, Parameshwara emphasized that a detailed probe by the CID would be necessary to establish the truth amidst contrasting claims. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has demanded an Action Taken Report from police authorities within five days.
