A Shining Star: The Legacy of D'Angelo, the Soulful Trailblazer

D'Angelo, the Grammy-winning R&B singer famous for his smooth voice and iconic music video, has passed away at age 51. Born Michael Eugene Archer, he succumbed to cancer. His family remembers him as a 'shining star' whose light will continue to inspire beyond his lifetime.

Updated: 14-10-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:24 IST
D'Angelo, the Grammy-winning R&B singer known for his uniquely smooth voice and iconic shirtless video for 'Untitled (How Does It Feel)', has passed away at the age of 51.

Michael Eugene Archer, the real name of the artist, died on Tuesday, as confirmed by a family statement.

The family, in their statement, described him as a 'shining star' enduring a battle with cancer, and they expressed how his light, although dimmed in this life, will continue to shine.

