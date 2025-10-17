Chloe Coleman joins Brandon Sklenar in 'F.A.S.T.'

Actor Chloe Coleman has joined the cast of F.A.S.T., the Taylor Sheridan-written action feature being made by Warner Bros. Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ben Richardson, the main director of Sheridan's 1923 show and a renowned movie cinematographer, is helming the feature starring Brandon Sklenar.

F.A.S.T. concerns a former special forces commando, down on his luck after he returns Stateside, who is tapped by the DEA to lead a black op strike team against CIA-protected drug dealers in his town. Sklenar is playing the commando, as per the outlet. Coleman will play the daughter of Sklenar's commando. Coleman made her acting debut at the age of 5 in an episode of the Fox television series Glee in 2013. She was cast in January 2016 in the HBO limited series Big Little Lies, playing the daughter of the characters played by Zoë Kravitz and James Tupper. She played Dave Bautista's daughter in the two My Spy action movies for Amazon, was Chris Pine's kidnapped daughter in Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, had Emily Blunt as a mom in Pain Hustlers, the pharmaceutical black comedy from Netflix, and Adam Driver as a dad in sci-fi movie 65. David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford of Heyday Films and Sheridan and Jenny Wood of Bosque Ranch Productions are producing F.A.S.T, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

