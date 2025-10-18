Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Motor racing-Apple's US F1 deal offers both a big opportunity for growth

Apple's five-year deal for Formula One's U.S. broadcast rights, announced on Friday, gives both brands a major opportunity for growth in new directions and could ultimately lead to something bigger. The agreement, with Apple replacing Walt Disney's ESPN from 2026, will see Apple TV host all live action from grand prix weekends and has the potential to bring more people to Formula One through mobiles and apps.

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

A 300-year-old Stradivari violin valued at around $16 million will take centre stage on Friday at a concert in Brussels performed by Armenian Sergey Khachatryan with the Belgian National Orchestra. The violin, renowned for its extraordinary tonal range and historical importance, was made around 1724 by Italian craftsman Antonio Stradivari in his hometown Cremona, and was recently bought by a benefactor of the philanthropic Stretton Society, which loans out exceptional instruments.

Singer Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize for album 'People Watching'

Rocker Sam Fender won the Mercury Prize for his third album "People Watching" on Thursday, beating the likes of band Pulp and singer FKA Twigs for the British music award. Loud cheers erupted when the 31-year-old's name was called out at the ceremony in the northern English city of Newcastle, just a few miles from Fender's hometown of North Shields.

Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist of the rock group Kiss, whose hard-driving sound, stage theatrics and iconic makeup created one of the most popular and groundbreaking bands of all time, died on Thursday at age 74, his family said. A representative for Frehley, Lori Lousararian, attributed his death to a recent fall at his home, Rolling Stone magazine said.

Six Flags Entertainment adds Sachem Head executive to board

Six Flags Entertainment is adding an executive from activist hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management to its board at a time the theme park operator is facing pressure from several investors to perform better. The company said on Friday that it appointed Sachem Head partner Jonathan Brudnick to the board, expanding the board size by one to 13. At the end of the year, when two directors retire, the board will have 11 members. He will also join the nominating and corporate governance committee.

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in 'Stiller and Meara'

Ben Stiller didn't think about how his family would react to his deeply personal documentary about his parents, "Stiller and Meara: Nothing is Lost," until after it was finished. "It was really kind of after the fact, once we got to the place where the movie was what it was, that I started to think about how it might feel to have it out in the world, and I had to kind of figure that out for myself," Stiller told Reuters.

