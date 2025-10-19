'Songs of Forgotten Trees' to close Dharamshala International Film Festival

Indie film "Songs of Forgotten Trees", backed by Anurag Kashyap and directed by debutant filmmaker Anuparna Roy, is set to premiere at Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF).

Backed by Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi and Ranjan Singh, ''Songs of Forgotten Trees'' stars Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel. It will be the closing film at the festival, which will run between October 30 and November 2, according to a press release. "Songs of Forgotten Trees" follows the story of Thooya, a migrant and aspiring actress, who survives the city by leveraging beauty and wit, occasionally trading intimacy for opportunity, according to the film's official synopsis.

''Our film has been seen by the global audience in the last couple of months, but gives me immense joy, about bringing it home. To have its India premiere at the Dharamshala International Film Festival— a festival that celebrates cinema with heart, thought, and soul - feels deeply personal.

''Dharamshala's mountains, its silences, its spirit… they echo so much of what this film stands for. I couldn't have imagined a more fitting homecoming to close our journey,'' Roy said in the statement.

Singh added, ''Watching it make history at Venice and connect with audiences across continents has been incredibly rewarding. To now bring it home for its India premiere at the Dharamshala International Film Festival feels like the perfect culmination. Dharamshala, with its independent spirit and love for meaningful cinema, is the ideal space for this homecoming.''

