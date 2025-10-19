Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcome first child: He's finally here

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and husband Raghav Chadha on Sunday announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy.The couple shared the news with a joint post on Instagram. with gratitude Parineeti Raghav. Chopra and Chadha got engaged on May 13, 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi and got married on September 24, 2023 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

19-10-2025
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and husband Raghav Chadha on Sunday announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

The couple shared the news with a joint post on Instagram. ''He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we can't remember life before,'' the text over the poster read.

''Arms full, our hearts fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.. with gratitude Parineeti & Raghav.'' Chopra and Chadha got engaged on May 13, 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi and got married on September 24, 2023 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. In August, they announced their pregnancy on social media with a joint post. Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Emmy-nominated biopic ''Amar Singh Chamkila'' and is set to appear alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin in an upcoming Netflix series directed by Rensil D'Silva. Chadha is an Indian politician and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, who is serving as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.

