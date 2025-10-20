Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says

Broadway actors have reached a tentative agreement to avert a strike that would shut down 32 stage productions as theater attendance approaches its peak season, according to their union. Actors' Equity, a union that represents more than 51,000 actors and stage managers, said it reached a tentative, three-year agreement with The Broadway League, the trade association that represents theater owners, producers and operators.

Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen

American actress Sydney Sweeney transformed into former professional boxer Christy Martin for the biopic "Christy", which chronicles her life in and outside the ring. Directed and co-written by David Michod, the film tracks two decades of Martin's life. During that time, she stumbled into the sport and, by virtue of her raw talent, turned into one of the most successful female boxers of the 1990s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)