PM Modi's Enthralling Diwali Aboard INS Vikrant: A Blend of Patriotism and Naval Might

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the Diwali festival with a visit to INS Vikrant, engaging with naval personnel and observing operations crucial to India's maritime defense.

During the discreetly planned visit, Modi witnessed MiG 29K jets' maneuvers and participated in a cultural program celebrating the Indian Navy's achievements.

INS Vikrant, a hallmark of India's naval development, encapsulates the nation's drive for self-reliance and commitment to strengthening its military capabilities, as highlighted in Modi's address to the navy.

