PM Modi's Enthralling Diwali Aboard INS Vikrant: A Blend of Patriotism and Naval Might
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, showcasing India's naval prowess and self-reliance. The visit included witnessing fighter jet operations, a cultural program, and delivering an inspiring speech. INS Vikrant symbolizes 21st-century India’s achievements and strengthens the country's defense capabilities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the Diwali festival with a visit to INS Vikrant, engaging with naval personnel and observing operations crucial to India's maritime defense.
During the discreetly planned visit, Modi witnessed MiG 29K jets' maneuvers and participated in a cultural program celebrating the Indian Navy's achievements.
INS Vikrant, a hallmark of India's naval development, encapsulates the nation's drive for self-reliance and commitment to strengthening its military capabilities, as highlighted in Modi's address to the navy.
