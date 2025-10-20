Left Menu

PM Modi's Enthralling Diwali Aboard INS Vikrant: A Blend of Patriotism and Naval Might

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, showcasing India's naval prowess and self-reliance. The visit included witnessing fighter jet operations, a cultural program, and delivering an inspiring speech. INS Vikrant symbolizes 21st-century India’s achievements and strengthens the country's defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-10-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 12:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the Diwali festival with a visit to INS Vikrant, engaging with naval personnel and observing operations crucial to India's maritime defense.

During the discreetly planned visit, Modi witnessed MiG 29K jets' maneuvers and participated in a cultural program celebrating the Indian Navy's achievements.

INS Vikrant, a hallmark of India's naval development, encapsulates the nation's drive for self-reliance and commitment to strengthening its military capabilities, as highlighted in Modi's address to the navy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

