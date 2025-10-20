Walton Goggins Joins Star-Studded Cast of Action Thriller 'Painter'

Walton Goggins, acclaimed for roles in films like 'Django Unchained', is the latest addition to the action-packed feature 'Painter'. The film is being created by 20th Century Studios and features Amber Midthunder alongside Goggins, with production oversight by none other than cinematic legend James Cameron.

Directed by newcomer Garrett Warren, 'Painter' delves into the tale of a young woman, portrayed by Midthunder, who embarks on a rescue mission using a lifetime of acquired skills to save her father, played by Goggins. The film is penned by 'John Wick' creator Derek Kolstad, ensuring high-octane sequences and gripping narrative arcs.

The casting shake-up comes as actor Alan Ritchson departs due to scheduling issues. The production is managed by Drew Simon and Sam Speiser of Infrared Pictures, signaling a strong backing for this debut project. Goggins recently headlined 'Queen of the Ring', adding another feather to his cap of diverse performances.

