Uttar Pradesh's Deepotsav Shines with New Records

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on citizens to assist those unable to afford Diwali celebrations while visiting Ayodhya's Nishad community. He praised the Nishad community for embodying longstanding values of friendship and devotion.

During the visit, Adityanath emphasized the significance of celebrating Deepotsav as a continuation of traditions from the Tretaa Yug. He highlighted Ayodhya's cleanliness and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring nationwide efforts in maintaining sanitary conditions.

Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2025 proved spectacular, setting two new Guinness World Records with over 26 lakh lamps and a large-scale Saryu aarti. The event drew devotees from various regions, celebrating Ayodhya's spiritual and cultural vibrancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)