Diwali's Silver Screen Splendor: Iconic Hindi Films Illuminate the Festival of Lights

Diwali's vibrant essence has been portrayed in various iconic Hindi films. From 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' blending familial ties with the festival, to movies like 'Vaastav' and 'Zanjeer' incorporating crucial scenes, these films showcase the cultural and emotional significance of Diwali in Hindi cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Diwali, the festival of lights, has long been a cinematic muse in Hindi films, illustrating its cultural and emotional importance. Iconic movies have incorporated the festival into their narratives, enhancing the emotional depth with vibrant celebrations.

In Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', the scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul and Jaya Bachchan's Nandini parallels the return of Lord Ram, capturing Diwali's essence. This depiction remains etched in the memories of cinema enthusiasts.

Director Mahesh Manjrekar's 'Vaastav' and Prakash Mehra's classic 'Zanjeer' further explore Diwali, grounding crucial plot moments within its celebrations. These integrations highlight Diwali's profound influence on Hindi cinema's storytelling landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

