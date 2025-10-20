Diwali Festivities Illuminate UK's Cultural Harmony
The UK celebrated Diwali with greetings from the royal family and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, emphasizing inclusivity and sustainability. Festivities spanned from London to Leicester and Basingstoke, featuring community gatherings, theatrical processions, and scaled-back events prioritizing safety. Messages highlighted the festival's universal appeal and deep-rooted cultural significance.
The United Kingdom has been alight with Diwali celebrations, marked by cultural integration and messages of inclusivity from both the royal family and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Emphasizing sustainability and community, the Festival of Lights was observed with numerous events across the nation.
Prime Minister Starmer, currently attending the Gaza peace summit, reflected on his recent visit to Mumbai, sharing his thoughts as he extended Diwali greetings to Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs in Britain. Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch and Indian-origin Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel also highlighted themes of hope and family.
Leicester, despite downsized festivities due to safety concerns, remains a beacon of communal celebration. Meanwhile, vibrant events in Basingstoke and Reading showcased theatrical performances and cultural showcases, with plans for future celebrations continuing to prioritize safety and tradition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
