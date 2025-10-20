Left Menu

A Historic Wedding in Meghalaya: Bridging Faiths and Tradition

A historic interfaith wedding in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills marked a milestone as leaders of the Unitarian and Niamtre faiths jointly officiated the ceremony. This event is heralded as a symbol of unity and coexistence amid prevalent social resistance to interfaith marriages in India.

A historic wedding ceremony in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district captured national attention, as leaders from two different faiths—the Unitarian and the Niamtre—came together to bless the union. Rev. Derrick P Pariat and Pa Daloi Purmon Kynji jointly officiated the ceremony, exemplifying mutual respect and understanding.

The event has been celebrated for promoting interfaith harmony at a time when many similar marriages face opposition in India. Rev. HH Mohrmen, a senior Unitarian minister, described the wedding as a 'historic moment' that embodies the spirit of coexistence.

With interfaith marriages still rare in Meghalaya, the wedding, supported by the Voice of the People's Party and applauded online, is seen as a victory for love over religious differences and is hoped to inspire societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

