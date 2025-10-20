Diwali Celebrations with the Brave: Ladakh Governor Salutes Soldiers
Ladakh's Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta celebrated Diwali with army personnel, commending their bravery in safeguarding India's borders. He reaffirmed the commitment to armed forces' welfare and urged citizens to aid nation-building for a developed India by 2047. The Governor honored soldiers' sacrifices during significant military operations.
- Country:
- India
In a heartfelt gesture, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta joined army personnel to celebrate Diwali, honoring their critical role in protecting India's borders. The event, organized by the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, saw leaders including 14 Corps Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla and 72 Sub Area Maj Gen Praveen Chhabra.
Extending warm Diwali greetings, Gupta applauded the soldiers' unwavering courage and dedication. He highlighted their vigilance and readiness, even during festive times when others are with their families. Gupta paid special tribute for their heroism in the 1999 Kargil War and at Siachen Glacier, a notoriously harsh battlefield.
The Lt Governor also called upon citizens to participate in nation-building, aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Interacting with troops, he shared sweets and wished them a prosperous, peaceful year, emphasizing collective progress and well-being.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deadly Clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Militants Target Gas Project, Soldiers Respond
Tensions Rise as Militants Target Soldiers in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
UPDATE 8-Israel strikes Gaza after two soldiers killed, in gravest test of truce so far
UPDATE 2-Suicide attack kills 7 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border, security officials say
From barracks to palace: Soldiers who led military coups to become state leaders