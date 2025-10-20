Diwali Celebrations with the Brave: Ladakh Governor Salutes Soldiers

In a heartfelt gesture, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta joined army personnel to celebrate Diwali, honoring their critical role in protecting India's borders. The event, organized by the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, saw leaders including 14 Corps Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla and 72 Sub Area Maj Gen Praveen Chhabra.

Extending warm Diwali greetings, Gupta applauded the soldiers' unwavering courage and dedication. He highlighted their vigilance and readiness, even during festive times when others are with their families. Gupta paid special tribute for their heroism in the 1999 Kargil War and at Siachen Glacier, a notoriously harsh battlefield.

The Lt Governor also called upon citizens to participate in nation-building, aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Interacting with troops, he shared sweets and wished them a prosperous, peaceful year, emphasizing collective progress and well-being.

