Artistic Freedom Under Fire: A Clash of Expression in Kerala

An Algerian-French artist's work was vandalized at a Kochi exhibition, sparking debates on artistic freedom. Based in Oslo, Hanan Benammar highlighted the need for tolerance in art spaces.

Six of her printed linocut works titled 'Go Eat Your Dad' were torn down by Kerala artist P H Hochiman, who described them as obscene. Benammar's work was part of an exhibition at Durbar Hall Art Gallery.

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi condemned the incident as an affront to artistic freedom. Legal action has been initiated, while the artist expressed gratitude for the support received and underscored the importance of preserving spaces for free expression.