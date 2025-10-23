Left Menu

Artistic Freedom Under Fire: A Clash of Expression in Kerala

Algerian-French artist Hanan Benammar's works were vandalized by Kerala artist P H Hochiman, who criticized them as obscene. Benammar termed it an attack on artistic freedom, while Kerala Lalithakala Akademi plans legal action. The incident underscores ongoing debates about free expression in art spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:26 IST
Artistic Freedom Under Fire: A Clash of Expression in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Algerian-French artist's work was vandalized at a Kochi exhibition, sparking debates on artistic freedom. Based in Oslo, Hanan Benammar highlighted the need for tolerance in art spaces.

Six of her printed linocut works titled 'Go Eat Your Dad' were torn down by Kerala artist P H Hochiman, who described them as obscene. Benammar's work was part of an exhibition at Durbar Hall Art Gallery.

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi condemned the incident as an affront to artistic freedom. Legal action has been initiated, while the artist expressed gratitude for the support received and underscored the importance of preserving spaces for free expression.

TRENDING

1
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India
3
'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth will speed up once NDA returns to power): PM.

'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth ...

 India
4
Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people: PM at Bihar rally, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading peo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025