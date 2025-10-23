Artistic Freedom Under Fire: A Clash of Expression in Kerala
Algerian-French artist Hanan Benammar's works were vandalized by Kerala artist P H Hochiman, who criticized them as obscene. Benammar termed it an attack on artistic freedom, while Kerala Lalithakala Akademi plans legal action. The incident underscores ongoing debates about free expression in art spaces.
An Algerian-French artist's work was vandalized at a Kochi exhibition, sparking debates on artistic freedom. Based in Oslo, Hanan Benammar highlighted the need for tolerance in art spaces.
Six of her printed linocut works titled 'Go Eat Your Dad' were torn down by Kerala artist P H Hochiman, who described them as obscene. Benammar's work was part of an exhibition at Durbar Hall Art Gallery.
Kerala Lalithakala Akademi condemned the incident as an affront to artistic freedom. Legal action has been initiated, while the artist expressed gratitude for the support received and underscored the importance of preserving spaces for free expression.
