Left Menu

The Rainmaker Returns: Season 2 Announced

Fans of 'The Rainmaker' can rejoice as the legal drama has been renewed for a second season, set to release in 2026. With a strong viewership and a gripping storyline, the cast and creators are excited to explore new chapters of the series. Expect more courtroom drama ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:17 IST
The Rainmaker Returns: Season 2 Announced
Still from The Rainmaker (Image source: Lionsgate Play). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Exciting news emerges for enthusiasts of 'The Rainmaker' as the popular show has been officially renewed for a second season. The announcement comes shortly after the Season 1 finale captivated audiences on the basic cable network.

Set to premiere in 2026, the series hails from the creative minds of Lionsgate Television and Blumhouse Television and draws inspiration from the novel by John Grisham. The first nine episodes maintained a solid viewership, averaging 1.3 million across platforms.

In announcing the renewal, Val Boreland, president of entertainment at Versant, noted the show's success and expressed enthusiasm about continuing the journey with showrunner Michael Seitzman and other key collaborators. The star-studded cast includes Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, and Lana Parrilla, among others, promising more legal intrigue and drama.

TRENDING

1
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India
3
'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth will speed up once NDA returns to power): PM.

'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth ...

 India
4
Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people: PM at Bihar rally, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading peo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025