The Rainmaker Returns: Season 2 Announced

Exciting news emerges for enthusiasts of 'The Rainmaker' as the popular show has been officially renewed for a second season. The announcement comes shortly after the Season 1 finale captivated audiences on the basic cable network.

Set to premiere in 2026, the series hails from the creative minds of Lionsgate Television and Blumhouse Television and draws inspiration from the novel by John Grisham. The first nine episodes maintained a solid viewership, averaging 1.3 million across platforms.

In announcing the renewal, Val Boreland, president of entertainment at Versant, noted the show's success and expressed enthusiasm about continuing the journey with showrunner Michael Seitzman and other key collaborators. The star-studded cast includes Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, and Lana Parrilla, among others, promising more legal intrigue and drama.