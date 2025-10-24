Cinematic Finale: 'Stranger Things' Climaxes in Theatres Worldwide

'Stranger Things' is making history with its series finale set to release in 350 theaters worldwide on December 31st, offering fans a unique cinematic experience.

The show's fifth and final season, created by the Duffer Brothers, will also be available on Netflix, with the streaming split into three parts starting November 26.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana during the 1980s, the series has captivated audiences with its blend of horror and sci-fi since its debut in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)